Government initiative to bring back night life to towns across Wexford

Wexford County Council is being urged to consider a report commissioned by the Government which would see more community and commercial activity in our towns after six o’clock in the evening.

Fianna fail Councillor Michael Sheehan says the aim of the report is to re think, Re imagine and rejuvenate Wexford, New Ross, Gorey and Enniscorthy after dark.

Councillor Sheehan says the report has a lot of merit and is backed up financially with plans to assist in providing extra security such as CCTV and to enable a community led night time transport facility.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email