Government making a push to get more women into politics

The Government is making a push to get more women into politics.

It’s allocating €150,000 to political parties to increase female participation in the next Local Elections in 2024.

Maternity leave, unsociable hours and bullying are believed to be some of the barriers that prevents women from entering politics.

Junior Minister Peter Burke says politics is still dominated by men.

“Our local authorities chambers should reflect society that we live in and they don’t at the moment.

“I think a part of the problem is the fact that the structure within our political parties tends to be male dominated and we have to change that and this funding is an increase of 200%”

