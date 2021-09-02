Government remains under pressure over Katherine Zappone controversy

The Government remains under pressure over the Katherine Zappone controversy.

The issue is back in the spotlight after the Foreign Affairs Minister said he deleted his text messages about the defunct UN appointment as he’s been hacked before.

While the Tanaiste has published his text exchanges and apologised for not doing it sooner after journalists had asked for them.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe acknowledges it could have been handled better.

“I accept that we made mistakes in relation to this and this has been acknowledged by Minister Coveney.

“Our intent was to put somebody in place who could represent our county well in the United Nations

“Mr. Coveney as I said has acknowledged that we made mistakes in relation that progress.”

Meanwhle, the Tanaiste doesn’t believe the Katherine Zappone controversy is distracting from the work of Government.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email