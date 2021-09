The Government plans to donate between one and two million surplus vaccines to developing countries.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is seeking Cabinet approval to donate one million vaccines – and potentially more after a review of pre-purchasing agreements.

The donations will be made through the COVAX system.

Separate work is underway to give surplus stocks of AstraZeneca currently in Ireland to African countries.

