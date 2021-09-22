Henrietta Street to remain closed to traffic until October 22nd

The closure of Henrietta Street in Wexford Town to traffic is set to continue until the end of the next month.

Councillors agreed to facilitate outdoor dining on the road until October 22nd when most of the main Covid 19 restrictions will be lifted.

A local business has put forward an application to reopen the route during the week but close it again on Friday Saturday and Sunday after next month.

Independent councillor Davy Hynes says he reluctantly agreed to the extension and he’s not in favour of any further closures.

“We certainly wanted to help out the businesses with the closure which we did but the time has come for us to at least having that roadway to allow drivers to get back down onto the Quay.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email