There are currently 16 people waiting on a bed in Wexford General Hospital.

395 patients are being treated on trolleys in hospital today, the highest figure since the pandemic began.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital, with 50 on trolleys, followed by 42 in University Hospital Limerick.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says hospitals are at risk of becoming Covid hotspots, due to over-crowding and poor ventilation.

