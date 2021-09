384 Covid patients are in hospital today, the highest figure in nearly six months.

But it’s only two higher than last Monday.

Latest figures show 37 patients have the virus in Beaumont Hospital, the highest in the country.

59 Covid patients are in intensive care units throughout the country.

At home in Wexford General Hospital there are currently 10 people receiving treatment with Covid-19, 1 of which are in ICU.

