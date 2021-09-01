Home might be on the agenda after Paris 2024 – Walsh

Wexford boxing coach Billy Walsh has hinted that his future may lie at home once he finishes his work abroad.

The former Olympian is currently the head of the USA Boxing team which brought home 4 medals (3 silver and 1 bronze) during the recent Tokyo Games.

Speaking in a wide ranging interview with the42.ie, the Wexford Town man highlighted his recent work as part of a steering group with Wexford GAA which is looking to set up long-term athlete development in the county.

However, Walsh says he’s currently contracted to remain in America for the Paris 2024 games where they are targeting a gold medal success.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email