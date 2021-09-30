Homeless support group call for Cold Weather plan for Wexford

23 rough sleepers in County Wexford need the council to put the Cold Weather Initiative in place as soon as they can.

Homeless support group Wexford People Helping People says the measures should be put in place right away as the weather has taken a turn in recent days.

They’ve called on Wexford County Council to implement the plan early this year as temperatures drop below 5 degrees.

Claire Malone is a founder of the group and says the council needs to protect the vulnerable in our society.

“We haven’t had any definitive decision on it yet.

“But we are going to keep in contact with councillors to ask them to make representations on behalf of the rough sleepers that we are working with.

“At the moment we have over 23 people rough sleeping on our books that would need a service such as this.”

