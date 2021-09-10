Hope is the word of the day on World Suicide Prevention Day

The falling suicide rates in Ireland should give us hope for the future

That’s the view of a leading professor of psychiatry on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Recent studies show the number of suicides recorded in the State fell to its lowest level in at least two decades last year.

Speaking to South East Radio, Professor Brendan Kelly says that’s a reason to be cheerful.

“There is not only hope for those who are feeling depressed but there is real hope that we can help them too.

“Our impact on other people is enormous and we can make each other happy if we take a little bit of time to do so.

“We can bring the suicide figures down, they’re already falling and we can get them down further if we simply support each other.”

