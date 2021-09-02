‘Housing For All’ plan commits 4 billion spend each year

The Housing For All plan will not include a vacant property tax or ‘right-sizing’ incentives.

This station understands the plan will instead include a commitment to examine the measures.

The long-awaited Housing for all plan commits to spending an unprecedented 4 billion euro each year to deliver 33 thousand homes.

It breaks down as 10,000 social homes, 4,000 affordable homes, 2 thousand cost rental homes and 17 thousand private houses each year.

Creative ways at tackling the housing crisis such as incentives to encourage ’empty nesters’ to downsize were considered but are not part of the plan. But it does say a national policy on rightsizing will be developed

In addition a tax on vacant properties has also been kicked down the road, with Government committing to collecting data on vacant homes “with a view to introducing” such a tax.

The plan aims to eradicate homelessness by 2030 and commits to reforming the Fair Deal scheme.

The Local Authority Home Loan will be expanded so that single applicants with gross income of up to 65,000 looking to buy in the Greater Dublin Area, Cork or Galway can apply and the avail of a lower interest rate.

