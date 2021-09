The Housing Minister met mica protesters who gathered outside the Fianna Fáil think in today.

They want the government to offer a 100 per cent redress scheme for families impacted, as was the case for the pyrite redress scheme in the Leinster area.

The government has offered to cover the cost of 90 per cent of rebuilding costs, but many families say they cannot afford to bridge the gap.

Minister Darragh O’Brien told them he wants to have a resolution by the end of the month.

