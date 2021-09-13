Howlin says politicians have undermined trust in them from the electorate.

Wexford Labour TD Brendan Howling says many politicians have undermined the trust placed in them by the electorate.

Deputy Howlin was commenting in the wake of the recent Katherine Zapone controversy.

Speaking ahead of his party think in today, Deputy Howlin says the break down in public trust is partly to do with arrogance on the part of public representatives.

Politicians who have been so long in office, they think they can conduct Government business like they would for themselves and do a favor for a friend.

He says this kind of behavior is absolutely corrosive of public trust.

