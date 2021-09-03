HSE defend continued restrictions on partners of pregnant women

The HSE says restrictions on access for partners of pregnant women to maternity units are still necessary for most routine antenatal visits.

It’s published new guidance stating access doesn’t need to be limited once the woman is in a single-patient room.

But it says partners should be restricted to 2-hour daily visits when the woman is in multi-bed areas due to the risk of Covid spreading.

According to the guidance, there should be a “clearly defined” way of appealing against any restrictions seen to be unreasonable.

