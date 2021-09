The HSE has suspended walk-in Covid-19 testing at all centres across the country, including Whitemill in Wexford town.

The health service says the decision has been taken to “reduce queues” after demand increased by 35 percent in the past 48 hours.

It says its online self-referrals system remains open, and is encouraging people to book through the portal instead.

