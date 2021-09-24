Huge percentage of Wexford residents have received both Covid doses

97.7% of people over 18 years of age in County Wexford have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

That’s according to Wexford TD James Browne.

Latest figures show just .3% of adults in the county have had either one or no dose by September 15th.

The news comes as the number of Covid patients in hospital has risen by 25 in the space of 48 hours.

The figure now stands at 297 – with 59 receiving treatment in Intensive Care.

At home in Wexford General Hospital there are 11 patients being treated with Covid-19 – 1 of which is in ICU.

Co. Wexford continues to have the second lowest 7 day incidence rate of Covid cases in the country.

