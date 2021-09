Workers could see a hike in their PRSI contributions in the coming years to pay for the delayed increase to the state pension age.

A draft Pension Commissions report, seen by the Irish Independent, is recommending increases for the self-employed of 4 to 11%.

Employees would also see an increase after 2030, rising to 1.35% by 2040.

The pension age was set to rise from 66 to 67 this year, but it has now been postponed until 2031.

