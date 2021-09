Irish customers will still be subject to customs charges despite new Amazon fulfillment centre.

Yesterday the tech giant announced plans for a new centre at Baldonnell in Dublin creating 500 new jobs.

However the company has no plans yet to create an Irish website according to the Irish Mirror.

It means customers in Ireland will still have to order off the UK site and face customs charges as well as import fees.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email