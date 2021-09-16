Irish man sentenced in US for facilitating sharing of child abuse images

A Dublin man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison in the US for facilitating the sharing of child abuse images.

36-year-old Eric Eoin Marques was sentenced by a US court this evening.

Eric Eoin Marques had been described as the world’s largest facilitator of child abuse imagery.

The 36-year-old, who holds dual Irish and US citizenship, was arrested in Dublin in 2013.

He was extradited to the US by Irish authorities two years ago to face criminal charges.

Prosecutors said his anonymous web hosting service contained over 8.5 million images of child abuse, with almost 2 million involving victims not known to law enforcement.

Mr Marques had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to advertise child abuse images on the dark web between 24 July 2008 and 29 July 2013, with a sentence of 21 to 27 years recommended.

At a sentencing hearing today, he was given 27 years, with Judge Theodore Chuang describing the crime as truly despicable.

