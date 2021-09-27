Irish motorists reassured: No concerns about petrol shortages here

Irish motorists are being reassured there are no concerns about petrol shortages here.

It comes as many forecourts in England have run dry over the weekend due to panic buying.

Low supplies in the UK are due to a shortage of 100,000 HGV drivers – in particular those with specialised training for hazardous substances.

Today UK Ministers are considering using the army to deliver fuel around the country.

CEO of Fuels for Ireland, Kevin McPartland says it is unlikely we will see a similar situation in Ireland.

