Irish Water critcised over unsafe drinking water at Gorey plant

Irish Water engineers are to examine the top 20 water treatment plants in the country as a priority, after contaminated water entered the drinking water last month.

52 people became ill after drinking unsafe water originating from the Gorey plant in Co Wexford, while the Ballymore Eustace plant in Co Dublin produced unsafe water for 10 consecutive hours.

Irish Water is being critcised for taking a number of days to inform the EPA and the HSE about the issues.

Chair of An Fóram Uisce Professor, Tom Collins, says information regarding drinking water needs to be available in real-time.

“If there is a breakdown, information must be instantly conveyed.

“And not just to one source or to one person but to all the relevant authorities at the same time.

“They being in this cases Irish Water, the EPA and the HSE all need to hear about it when it happened and all need to hear about it simultaneously.”

Paula Mongey and her family were impacted by the water contamination in Gorey, County Wexford.

While she has now been told it is safe to drink, she’s reluctant to do so.

“I’m not taking any chances.

“The water may be fine but it’s the lack of information and the fact that nobody was forthcoming.

“At the very least a ‘boil water’ notice should have been issued because we weren’t the only families effected in the area and Gorey is quite a big town.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email