Kids are being left in the lurch when it comes to development support

A Wexford Mother has been criticising the lack of speech and language support for her daughter.

Lola has been left without the support for almost two years – first because of Covid – and now due to no maternity leave cover available to replace the position due to a shortage in staff.

Amy says her daughter needs the extra support to communicate and is left in the lurch at such a crucial time in her development.

Speaking to South East Radio, she’s not alone facing these issues.

“I’ve posted about it on social media and there’s been a huge amount of people that have come back to me and say they’re in the same situation as well.

“People are even stopping me in the shop and saying the same thing.

“It’s not just the speech and language, it’s the occupational therapy as well, there’s no services there either.

“Lola has been on the OT waiting list since she was six months old and she hasn’t even had a phonecall.”

