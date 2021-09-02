Kilmore Quay RNLI called out twice in the space of a week

Kilmore Quay RNLI are asking those heading to sea to always have a means of calling for help after two callouts in the space of a week.

On the 21st of August, crews were launched after a fishing trawler ran aground 2 miles east of Kilmore Quay before the boat was successfully freed with a towline.

The following Saturday saw three anglers rescued from a vessel 50 miles from the Wexford coast.

The lifeboat was able to safely escort the fishermen back to port after their cruiser took on water.

Owen Medland, Lifesaving Lead at the RNLI has these tips for anyone working with the sea or heading out for pleasure.

“Look out for one another and behave safely and responsibly. You should respect the water and always have a means of calling for help.

“If in any doubt, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard.”

