310 Covid-positive patients are in Irish hospitals this afternoon.

It’s an increase of 14 on yesterdays numbers, and shows a 4 percent rise on last Monday’s total.

Latest figures from the HSE show there are 65 people with the virus in ICU.

At home in Wexford General Hospital there are currently 11 people being treated with Covid-19, 1 of which is receiving intensive care.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email