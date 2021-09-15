Latest figures show Covid-19 deaths down by nearly a half in a week

There has been 24 deaths related to Covid-19 reported in the past week.

The figure is down from 43 from the previous seven days.

Meanwhile, a further 1,185 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

292 people are in hospital as of this morning, a decrease of 43 compared to this day last week, while 65 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is now 1,212, down from 1,633 at the end of August.

Here at home in Wexford General Hospital there are currently 11 people being treated with the virus – 2 of which are in ICU.

