Leaving cert students across Wexford are anxiously awaiting their results today

The class of 2021 had the opportunity of receiving accredited grades, sitting the exam or both.

Provisional results will be available from 10am this morning at examinations-dot-ie

Education Minister Norma Foley says this year’s students have missed so much in class education due to the Pandemic, but they rose to the challenge…

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email