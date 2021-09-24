Make Way Day campaign highlights obstacles for those with reduced mobility

The President is calling on every citizen to double check that they’re not blocking a footpath with items like cars, bicycles or rubbish bags.
It comes on ‘Make Way Day,’ a campaign to highlight the obstacles that can affect someone with reduced mobility.
It’s organisers want everyone to post photos of blockages on social media with the hashtag #MakeWayDay21.
Just warming up for #MakeWayDay tomorrow. It's exhausting encountering obstacles all the time. Ableism is exhausting. #MakeWayDay21 #AccessAnxiety pic.twitter.com/zLy2RFNMeK
— @TheStruggleIsWheel (@struggleiswheel) September 23, 2021
President Michael D Higgins says un-intended consequences from careless behaviour can have a huge effect.
“We must ensure that we have the policies and practices in place that enable all of our citizens to take part in all of the process that shape our shared future.
“This requires every citizen to have an awareness that their actions without sufficient care may have unintended repercussions for others.”