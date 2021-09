A man has been arrested after a gun was seized in Co Carlow.

Gardai were responding to calls about an incident at a premises in Carlow Town shortly after 10pm last night.

Officers say a man in possession of hand gun was arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he can be held for up to three days.

The gun is undergoing ballistic examination, and the investigation is continuing.

