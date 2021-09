A man is due to appear in court today in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in Co Meath.

Conor O’Brien, who was not known to Gardaí, was shot dead in the driveway of a house in Enfield last week.

Gardaí first arrested a man in his 50s on Tuesday in connection with a different offence.

But the following day he was re-arrested in connection with Mr. O’Brien’s murder.

