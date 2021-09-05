New Bishop of Ferns to be officially ordained this afternoon

The new Bishop of Ferns will be officially ordained this afternoon.

Fr Ger Nash will take over the position from Bishop Denis Brennan at the ceremony which will be lead by the Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell.

Fr Nash originally comes from County Clare and will become the 81st Bishop of Ferns having previously served as the Director of Pastoral Development for the Diocese of Killaloe.

South East Radio will broadcast the ordination ceremony at 3pm following our live coverage of the All Ireland Intermediate ladies football final at 1:45.

