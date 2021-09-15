New DNA sample to help in 37 year old Kerry Baby case

The remains of one of the infant boys at the centre of the Kerry Babies scandal were taken from his grave for examination yesterday.

Detectives say they believe members of the public know what happened to “Baby John”, who was found stabbed to death in April 1984.

It’s 37 years since a local man out for a spring morning jog discovered the dead body of the infant boy on White Strand in Cahersiveen.

Baby John, as he later came to be known, had been stabbed 28 times.

A local woman, Joanne Hayes, and her family, were wrongly accused of killing him as well as her own child after, they say, false confessions were obtained from them by Garda detectives.

Her treatment at trial provoked a national outcry.

Gardaí finally dropped the charges four years later, and in 2018 the state confirmed Joanne Hayes was not Baby John’s mother, formally apologised to her, and offered compensation.

A new investigation then began, which included officers going door-to-door on nearby Valentia island, and the taking of DNA samples.

Detectives in Killarney believe there are people who know what happened to him, and appealed for them to come forward.

After his remains were examined in the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Baby John was reburied at Holy Cross yesterday afternoon.

