New funding allocation brings total to €5.91m for Wexford development

2.31 million euro has been allocated to development in the county by Wexford County Council.

The Active Travel Transport funding will go towards improvements in towns across Wexford.

This funding will deliver a number of safe cycling and walking options to enhance the amenities on offer in the county to both residents and tourists.

The announcement raises the total allocation of County Wexford Active Travel funding for this year to €5.91m.

Wexford TD James Browne has welcomed the news.

“€2,310,008 will be invested in seven projects across County Wexford. This funding will deliver a number of safe cycling and walking options.

“This will enhance the amenities on offer in the county to both residents and tourists.

“Enniscorthy and Gorey will receive footpath improvement scheme funding totalling €355,000 and €275,000 respectively.

“Meanwhile, €71,500 will be focused on the development of a cycle scheme along the old N11 (R772).

“€280,758 will go towards a new footpaths package while €315,750 will be directed towards the improvement of pedestrian schemes across the county.

“A Wexford town-based scheme for school walking and cycling infrastructure will receive a grant of €142,000 while the Roxborough cycle scheme has received €870,000 in funding.

“I look forward to seeing all these projects progress over the coming year,” concluded Minister Browne.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email