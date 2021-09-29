One in five workers in Ireland earn less than a Living Wage

A person living in Dublin and earning a living wage, will spend on average 64.7% of their net income on housing.

That’s one of the findings from the Living Wage Technical Group, which found employees must earn €12. 90 per hour to have a ‘socially acceptable standard of living’.

The research estimated one in five workers earn less than that.

Researcher with SIPTU, Michael Taft, says there are numerous sectors that don’t pay their staff enough to survive.

“Around 20% of people are officially categorized as low paid and that percentage rises to over 50% in the hospitality sector.

“Meanwhile over 30% of employees working in the retail sector come under this category as well.”

