Organiser won’t let cancellation put a downer on Fancy Women Bike Ride

The organiser of a women focused bike riding event says they’re hoping to raise awareness of the issue regardless of the event being cancelled.

The Fancy women bike ride was due to take place on Sunday next around Wexford Town but has now been called off due to permit and insurance issue.

The event will be held in 150 towns and cities globally in an effort to encourage more young girls to take up cycling.

Organiser Ruth O’Connor is still hoping to see other like minded people at Midday on Wexford Quayfront on Sunday the 19th of September.

“We can’t go ahead with the event as planned but I’m really keen to do something.

“There’s a lot of people that are really disappointed because they thought this was their chance to get out and meet like minded people.

“So we’re going to meet for a coffee on the Quay across from South East Radio and have a chat.

“I’ll be on my bike and I’ll be fancy so you’ll spot me a mile away!”

