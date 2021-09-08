Over 2,000 drivers affected by driving test delays in County Wexford

2,091 people are waiting on a driving test in County Wexford.

Figures released by local Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen show 105,000 drivers are still waiting to sit their test nationwide.

Last October the RSA submitted plans to the Department of Transport for an extra 80 testers to be taken on to help deal with the backlog in tests.

However, only 37 testers have been added to the rosters.

Deputy Mythen says the waiting lists are predominantly full of young people who are being affected by the delays and deserve better.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email