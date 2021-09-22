Over 500 applications for adoption of abandoned Wexford pups

The 13 puppies who were found abandoned and packed in a plastic bag in Wexford Town have had over 500 applications for adoption.

The pups who are thought to be from three separate litters, were found by a passerby who brought them to Wexford SPCA for emergency attention.

Following the care all puppies are said to be thriving and doing well.

Speaking with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix Vet Martin Breen and volunteer with WSPCA Bridget Cullen recap what happened and outline how the pups are doing now as interest for their adoption grows.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email