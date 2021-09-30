Over 7,000 social isolation calls made to Wexford County Council in 2020

There were over 7,000 calls to deal with social isolation in County Wexford last year.

The information is contained in a new report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission which releases a performance analysis of all local authorities on a yearly basis.

Between March and December of last year, Wexford County Council set up a community helpline to assist the public during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The report finds there were 7,350 phonecalls to this number relating to incidents of social isolation during the crisis.

Only Roscommon saw figures anywhere close with 618 social isolation calls.

NOAC found that during the pandemic, each of the 31 Local authorities held a “significant coordination role in supporting communities through a range of services provided.”

