Patients waiting on trolleys at Wexford General back to pre pandemic levels

There has been almost a four fold increase in patients on trolleys at Wexford General Hospital this month.

Latest figures from the INMO show that there were 227 people waiting for care at the hospital in September.

That number was only 58 twelve months previously.

There was a slight decrease in the 2019 figure of 234 patients during what the nurses organisation say was the worst ever year on record for Ireland.

Overall, it is the second-worst-ever September for overcrowding nationwide, with 8,414 on trolleys around the country in September 2021.

