Paul kehoe calls on Government to abandon pandemic bonus

The idea of a pandemic bonus of a 500 euro voucher has been described by former Minister and Government Chief Whip Paul Kehoe as a mad crazy idea.

Deputy Kehoe was one of a number of Fine Geal TDs to call on Leo Varadker to abandon the idea in place of increasing the State pension by as much as 10 euro.

Paul Kehoe told the Parliamentary party meeting the bonus plan would cause serious divisions between the public and private sectors.

He said the 500 euro vouchers were like throwing money around like snuff at a wake.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email