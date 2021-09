Leo Varadkar has said pensioners and social welfare recipients are likely to see increases in their weekly payments in the budget.

The Tánaiste told reporters at the Fine Gael think-in in Meath such increases were due.

He said final figures have yet to be worked out ahead of next month’s budget.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he will balance increased payments with reducing the national debt.

