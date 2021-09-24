Phone warning for farmers as 53% of farm fatalities linked to machines

Farmers are being encouraged to keep an eye on their machinery and to always be safe at work.

210 people have lost their lives on farms in the last 10 years, 53% of those through vehicles or machinery.

Over 85% of children killed since 2011 were involved in a machine related accident.

Deirdre Doyle of Teagasc told South East Radio’s Farming Forum that phones are a major concern as they can cause a distraction while working.

“We would ask all contractors and anybody who is operating machinery at this time of year to be conscious of the use of phones while driving.

“We all know the rules, you have to keep your mind on the job at hand.

“You can only do that if your mind is focused on the job you’re doing and not on the phonecall you’re taking.”

