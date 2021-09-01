Proof South East Tech Uni needed as 600 new Kilkenny jobs announced

There’s further evidence of the need for a Technological University for the South East and Wexford with the announcement of 600 jobs for Kilkenny.

State Street has selected Ireland for a new global cyber security and technology unit, which will add to the 600 workers at its Loughboy offices.

They will be hiring experienced and graduate roles in the likes of programming, cyber security, data analytics and in risk and compliance.

State Street’s country lead in Ireland, Tadhg Young, says it’s a massive boost for the south-east.

