Property prices set to soar by up to 12% by the end of the year

Property prices in Ireland look set to increase this year at levels not seen since the Celtic Tiger Era.

Prices increased by just over 6% in the first six months of this year – and are on course to soar to over 12% for the whole of 2021.

According to the Sunday Independent Waterford and Limerick saw increases of 10% from January to June.

The average price of buying a home in Ireland has now risen to €280,629.

Meanwhile, anyone who says the public sector can solve the housing crisis by itself is not being truthful, according to the Housing Minister.

Speaking to South East Radio, Darragh O’Brien says a combined effort from public and private sources is needed.

“I believe that the private sector have a big role to play in this.

“Anyone who wants to say that we can deal with this crisis just with the public sector is not being truthful.

“The private sector will deliver homes and they’ll deliver them at scale.”

