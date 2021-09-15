Pubs, nightclubs and off licenses could be granted longer opening hours under plans being developed by the Government.

This morning Cabinet Ministers are expected to approve the drafting of a new bill to modernise Ireland’s licensing laws.

Super Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton is seeking permission to draft the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill 2021.

It would repeal a series of licensing laws – some of which date back to the 19th century.

While no specific measures have been agreed yet, the new laws are likely to include later opening hours for bars and could make it easier for theatres, galleries and other cultural venues to sell alcohol.

The redrafted laws will likely support the Night Time Economy Taskforce report, due to be launched today.

