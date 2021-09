Cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment take effect from today.

The top two rates drop by 50 euro, while people receiving 250 euro per week will now get the normal jobseeker’s rate.

The move’s part of the government’s plan to phase out the payment by early next year.

Today’s changes will be noticeable from September 14th.

Students are also receiving their final payments today under the scheme.

