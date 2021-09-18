Questions remain as 52 Gorey residents become ill after water issues.

An audit of all the nation’s Water Treatment Plants is to be undertaken, following two ‘serious incidents’ in Dublin and Wexford last month.

Contaminated water passed through the Ballymore Eustace and Gorey plants, with 52 illness cases now linked to the North Wexford supply.

In response, the plants will be checked that the proper processes are in place for dealing with incidents and escalating incidents, with staff to be given refresher training courses on reporting issues.

Irish Water are due to meet Gorey representatives on Monday to discuss the issue and subsequent investigations.

Wexford County Councillor Joe Sullivan has questioned why a Boil Water Notice wasn’t issued when the problem was discovered.

