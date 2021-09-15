Radio stations provide “special connection” for music fans – President Higgins

The President Michael D Higgins Irish radio has a 2special connection” with music fans around the country.

The President has lent his support to a major new initiative launched by South East Radio and others to promote Irish artists and bands.

Its funded under the BAI Sound & Vision scheme and will see significantly increased radio play for local groups on stations across the country

The announcement was made by Independent Broadcasters of Ireland and Hot Press to promote and support Irish Music.

Speaking to South East Radio, the President says it’s a fantastic idea.

“I have no hesitation in saying, that we owe a great debt of gratitude to every single one of the 25 independent radio stations for providing as they do, a special connection to the citizens of this country and to music.”

