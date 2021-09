A redress scheme has been set up for victims and survivors of clerical sex abuse in the catholic diocese of Dromore in Northern Ireland.

An unreserved apology has been offered to the victims by Archbishop Eamon Martin.

He says the Diocese of Dromore finds such behaviour towards children and vulnerable people abhorrent, inexcusable and indefensible.

Around 70 people have come forward in the last 35 years to make allegations of abuse related to the diocese.

