The former British police officer who murdered Sarah Everard has been told he’ll never be released from prison.

Wayne Couzens has been handed a rare whole life term by a judge at the Old Bailey in London.

His sentencing heard he handcuffed the 33 year-old as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham in March before killing her.

Sky’s crime correspondent Martin Brunt says the judge decided he deserved the toughest sentence available.

