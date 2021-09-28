Seaside shop selling €1 million lotto ticket in Rosslare revealed

A seaside store located in the heart of Rosslare has been confirmed as the selling location for Friday night’s Daily Million top prize of €1 million.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at Centra on the Strand Road.

Shop owner, Shane Murphy, was overjoyed to get the call from the National Lottery to confirm the win.

The National Lottery a is urging Daily Million players in Wexford to check their tickets carefully as Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire has yet to come forward.

“We were delighted to hear that one of our customers was the biggest winner from the weekend.

“This is also the largest prize amount that we have ever sold so it’s exciting.

“I am sure that as soon as news gets out today that we sold the ticket, there will be plenty of chatter and buzz around about the win.

“With the good weather last week, there were lots of people down to visit the beach so maybe someone passing through had a bit of good luck on their travels.

“Let’s hope the winner has realized their luck and that maybe we’ll have a repeat of this soon and sell another jackpot ticket!”

